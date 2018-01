搶救病患15分鐘驟逝！消防員自責半年 竟收到「地獄簡訊」

Need New Year's resolutions inspiration? How about firefighter Chris Kendall who carried out CPR at the road-side, saving a man's life. Learn #CPR in 2018 - life-saving skills that could make the difference to someone's life #RestartaHeart @TheBHF https://t.co/Gv7dEOUWt1 #2018 pic.twitter.com/qH2D10X98J