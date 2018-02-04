倒立也能哺乳！辣媽邊做瑜珈邊餵奶 女兒仰頭超淡定

倒立也能哺乳！辣媽邊做瑜珈邊餵奶 女兒仰頭超淡定(圖/carleebyoga IG)

做瑜珈不僅能維持體態，還能讓身心更加健康。美國一名辣媽因熱愛瑜珈，就算到了餵奶時間，也會一邊做「倒立」，一邊讓女兒喝奶，照片和影片在Instagram曝光後，讓許多網友們都驚呼：「太強了！」

據了解，貝尼亞（Carlee Benear）住在美國德州，興趣是做瑜珈運動，已經生了3胎的她依然擁有完美身材。近日她在Instagram分享一系列瑜珈影片，當中還有她一邊幫小孩餵奶，一邊倒立做瑜珈的畫面，母女合體的動作讓粉絲們超驚訝。

影片中，貝尼亞做出倒立的動作，上身則裸空讓女兒喝母乳，動作至少維持30秒以上，期間女兒的表情相當淡定，似乎已經習慣媽媽邊做瑜珈邊餵奶，相當可愛。

It's not everyday that I get a good length video of #breastfeedingyoga , especially not on a day that I learn a new trick (how to tuck my foot behind my head in scorpion) 🙌. She definitely doesn't make it easy. In our stage of nursing, right now, we are at all day. She wants to explore the world and figure out how things work, but needs a boob to tug, hug and plug while she soaks it all in. I'm always here to support her and , as you can see, she supports my needs too. This 18 months has been a wonderful bonding experience with her. As I sit here to write this, she is content next to me stroking my arm while I breathe through my passing thoughts. It's also not every day that we are so in sync as this 👌. Today is a special day though, we got to see an historical Super Blue Blood Moon eclipse as a family, and during that I was blessed with blood of my own. I am so honored. Everyone had energy today and we all felt drawn to connect that energy. We washed ourselves in moonlight and sunlight today. I celebrated the skin I'm in, the body of a creatrix and the heart seeds of children I birthed through the joining of two worlds. We celebrated US.

A post shared by Carlee Benear (@carleebyoga) on

貝尼亞說，「瑜珈哺乳」可以讓她感受到與孩子的連結，也希望孩子能從小接觸瑜珈。她也說，未來也會持續研究更多「瑜珈哺乳」的姿勢，讓媽媽和孩子可以體驗親子的肢體互動。

