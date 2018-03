正妹買「銀河泡澡球」！泡5分鐘染色 慘變納美人

OKAYY SOO... ladies, DON’T YOU DARE BUY THE GALAXY BATH BOMB FROM KROGER. S.E.R.I.O.U.S.L.Y.

I was in the bath for a solid 5 minutes and now I am a freaking SMURF. It seriously dyed my skin. So to everyone I snapchat, enjoy looking at my forehead till I am no longer a smurf..😂 pic.twitter.com/yTvO62XTSB