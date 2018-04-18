留學生每天在別人桌上放個人物 晚進教室才知感人真相

有時候表面看到的事情，並不一定是真相。美國一名大學生上管理課時，都會固定坐在同一個位置，最近來了一位中東留學生坐在他旁邊，儘管他的英文不流利，仍努力想與他聊天。詭異的是，留學生每次都喜歡把私人物品擺放在他桌上，讓大學生很反感，直到有一次他晚進教室，才發現感人的真相。
Hey guys, I know I usually just post shitty jokes on my Twitter but bear with me because I wanted to share something.— Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) 2018年4月9日
So in one of my Management classes I sit in the same seat in the front every day. Every single day I sit there.
Now, I also sit next to some foreign guy that
barely speaks English. The most advanced thing I've heard this guy say in English is "Wow, my muffin is really good".— Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) 2018年4月9日
This guy also has a habit of stacking every item he owns in the exact space I sit. His bag, his food, his books, and his phone are ALWAYS right on my desk space.
網友湯瑪斯(Thomas McFall)在推特表示，上管理課時，他都會固定坐在前排的位置上，直到最近來了一位從中東來的留學生，而他說著一口不流利的英文，至今聽過他最流利的一句就是「哇！我的鬆餅真好吃」。而對方有一個詭異的癖好，就是喜歡將手機、食物及手機等，堆在他的桌上。
Now, every single time I walk into class this guy says "Ah, Tom. You here. Okay." And starts frantically clearing my desk of his belongings. He then makes it a habit to say "Ready for class, yeah?" And gives me a high five. Every day this guy gives me a high five.— Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) 2018年4月9日
I was ALWAYS annoyed with this guy. I'm thinking "Dude, you know I sit in this seat every day. Why are you always stacking your shit here? And the last thing I want to do is give a guy who barely speaks my language high fives at 8 in the morning"— Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) 2018年4月9日
Just get your shit off my desk
而自從中東留學生坐在湯瑪斯隔壁後，只要他進來，對方就會說「嘿！Tom你來啦！」再一邊收拾擺放在他桌上的物品，之後便會與他擊掌示好，每一天都是這樣的模式，讓湯瑪斯感到相當困擾，心想「老兄，你知道我每天都坐這個位置，但你為什麼都要把東西堆在我這裡，而且一大早還要跟你這個連英文都說不好的人擊掌」。
But today I came to class and was running a few minutes late. I'm standing outside because I had to send a quick text. I could see my usual space through the door out of the corner of my eye. Of course, my desk was filled with his belongings. The usual.— Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) 2018年4月9日
As I'm standing there on my phone another guy who was also late walks into the class before me and tried to take my seat since it's closest to the door.— Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) 2018年4月9日
The guy sitting next to me stops this dude from sitting down and says "I'm sorry. My good friend Thomas sits here."
直到接近學期末，湯瑪斯剛好較晚進教室，抵達教室門口後，又正好有人傳訊息給他，因此他便站在門口附近，眼睛也意外瞄到，有一名晚到的學生打算要坐湯瑪斯的位置，中東留學生趕緊伸手欄住對方「不好意思，我的朋友要坐這裡」，湯姆斯這才意識到，原來對方一直亂擺東西的用意，就是想幫他佔位子，但他卻一直誤會對方，讓湯瑪斯感到相當內疚。
It was then that I realized this guy wasn't putting stuff on my seat to annoy me. He was saving me the seat every morning.— Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) 2018年4月9日
And this whole time he saw me as a friend but I was too busy thinking about myself to take him into consideration.
Cheesy as it sounds, I was touched.
I ended up going into class and of course he cleared the seat and said "Ah, Tom. You here. Okay." And I did get a high five.— Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) 2018年4月9日
At the end of class I ended up asking him if he wanted to get a bite to eat with me. We did. And we talked for a while. I got through the broken English
下課後，湯瑪斯主動邀約中東留學生一起吃飯，才得知對方從中東來美國讀書，等到拿到學位後再回去，而他已結婚還有兩名孩子，在這裡做了一份全職工作，留下基本生活費，其他錢都寄回老家供妻小生活。雖然他很想家但也很興奮，也感嘆「並不是每個美國人都像你一樣，對我這麼好」。
The guy moved here from the Middle East to pursue a college education in America. He plans to go back after he gets his degree. He's got two kids and a wife. He works full time and sends his all his left over money back home to his wife.— Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) 2018年4月9日
I asked him how he liked America as well. He said he misses his family but it's exciting to be here. He also said "Not every American is nice to me like you are, Tom."— Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) 2018年4月9日
I bought lunch, of course. Dude deserves it. He gave me a high five for buying lunch. Gotta keep up tradition.
最後湯瑪斯請對方吃了一餐，中東留學生也與他擊掌表示感謝。而湯瑪斯將此故事PO網，希望告訴大家「做任何事時，別處處只想到自己，我花了一整個學期才知道，對方真的把我當朋友看待，而我卻老是在抱怨」。而這篇文章已累積37萬按讚數，網友表示「希望大家在批評別人前，先換個角度想，為何別人會這麼做？」
Moral of the story? Don't do what I do and constantly only think about yourself. It took me nearly the entire semester to get my head out of my ass and realize this guy was just trying to be my friend. Better late than never I suppose.— Thomas McFall (@thomas___mcfall) 2018年4月9日