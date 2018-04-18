留學生每天在別人桌上放個人物 晚進教室才知感人真相

留學生每天在別人桌上放個人物 晚進教室才知感人真相(示意圖非當事人/達志影像)

/綜合報導

有時候表面看到的事情，並不一定是真相。美國一名大學生上管理課時，都會固定坐在同一個位置，最近來了一位中東留學生坐在他旁邊，儘管他的英文不流利，仍努力想與他聊天。詭異的是，留學生每次都喜歡把私人物品擺放在他桌上，讓大學生很反感，直到有一次他晚進教室，才發現感人的真相。

網友湯瑪斯(Thomas McFall)在推特表示，上管理課時，他都會固定坐在前排的位置上，直到最近來了一位從中東來的留學生，而他說著一口不流利的英文，至今聽過他最流利的一句就是「哇！我的鬆餅真好吃」。而對方有一個詭異的癖好，就是喜歡將手機、食物及手機等，堆在他的桌上。

而自從中東留學生坐在湯瑪斯隔壁後，只要他進來，對方就會說「嘿！Tom你來啦！」再一邊收拾擺放在他桌上的物品，之後便會與他擊掌示好，每一天都是這樣的模式，讓湯瑪斯感到相當困擾，心想「老兄，你知道我每天都坐這個位置，但你為什麼都要把東西堆在我這裡，而且一大早還要跟你這個連英文都說不好的人擊掌」。

直到接近學期末，湯瑪斯剛好較晚進教室，抵達教室門口後，又正好有人傳訊息給他，因此他便站在門口附近，眼睛也意外瞄到，有一名晚到的學生打算要坐湯瑪斯的位置，中東留學生趕緊伸手欄住對方「不好意思，我的朋友要坐這裡」，湯姆斯這才意識到，原來對方一直亂擺東西的用意，就是想幫他佔位子，但他卻一直誤會對方，讓湯瑪斯感到相當內疚。

下課後，湯瑪斯主動邀約中東留學生一起吃飯，才得知對方從中東來美國讀書，等到拿到學位後再回去，而他已結婚還有兩名孩子，在這裡做了一份全職工作，留下基本生活費，其他錢都寄回老家供妻小生活。雖然他很想家但也很興奮，也感嘆「並不是每個美國人都像你一樣，對我這麼好」。

最後湯瑪斯請對方吃了一餐，中東留學生也與他擊掌表示感謝。而湯瑪斯將此故事PO網，希望告訴大家「做任何事時，別處處只想到自己，我花了一整個學期才知道，對方真的把我當朋友看待，而我卻老是在抱怨」。而這篇文章已累積37萬按讚數，網友表示「希望大家在批評別人前，先換個角度想，為何別人會這麼做？」

